Police, military tighten security in terminals

IN the wake of the bombing in Hilongos, Leyte and the frantic scramble of passengers to terminals to get home for New Year, the police have joined forces with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) from the Central Command to tighten and improve security measures.

At the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), commuters were warned not to bring firecrackers and pyrotechnics in their luggage.

“There is a tendency for firecrackers to spark because of the heat. We have confiscated several firecracker,” said Joey Herrera, CSBT Management head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Butane containers and sharp objects like knives and bolos are also disallowed.

CSBT security head Jonathan Tumulak said commuters should not bring any of the prohibited items .

“Aron usab madali sila sa pagsulod dili nalang pud sila magdala og mga bawal parehas sa paboto. Ato gyud nang kompiskahun. (In order for them to enter the terminal faster, they should avoid bringing fireworks with them),” Tumulak said.

About 10 police from Cebu Provincial Police Office and the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) with canine dogs have been deployed at the bus terminal since Thursday.

Herrera said that there were more than 31,000 passengers last Thursday who were accommodated in 629 bus trips.

Despite the huge number of passengers, Herrera assured there would be enough buses to accommodate them.

He also said there is a coaster bus from the Office of the Governor on standby, similar to what was done during the All Saints and Souls celebration.

At the Cebu Ports Authority, more blue guards were hired in addition to the personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

“We have 117 CCTV cameras installed in our international and domestic ports,” said Glenn Sarador, chief of the Port Police of the CPA.

Sarador said that while there were no problems in managing the volume of passengers, several shipping companies had erratic schedules which caused traffic.

Police patrols

More policemen were also deployed to patrol terminals, ports, and business areas like malls in Cebu since yesterday.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Sen. Supt. Joel Doria said there are more security checks in areas where people are expected to gather for the New Year.

Doria said the joint operation between the military and the police is in preparation for the New Year when people are expected to do last minute shopping for the Media Noche or have family gatherings at the mall, or go home to their home town.

He added there are no reports of any bomb threat in Cebu.

“We have this joint patrol to make sure ma-clear ’yung areas natin. Ginagawa natin ‘yan for added security detail to deter any attempt of bomb threats,” Doria said.

He said the police has been in constant communication with Muslim leaders in Cebu to help them monitor any terrorist groups.

“Walang dapat ikabahala ang publiko. This is just a force multiplier. It is more on prevention ’yung ginagawa natin,” Doria said.

(The public hasnothing to fear. What we are doing is more on

prevention)