P12M in drugs seized from alleged suppliers in Carcar

The alleged illegal drugs suppliers of Carcar City and its neighboring towns were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 in a buy-bust operation.

The suspects, Ramilo Dayon, Shiebert Lapinid and Strawberry Fernandez were arrested in a pension house in Cogon Street, Barangay Poblacion I in Carcar City last Dec. 29.

PDEA-7 director Yogi Felimon Ruiz said that Dayon was the subject of their buy-bust operation; Lapinid and Fernandez were allegedly his cohorts.

Ruiz said that Dayon has been under surveillance for three months because of information they got from arrested drug pushers in the city that they got their supply of drugs from him.

“Nakakuha ta’g information gikan sa atong mga dinakpan nga mao ning mga personalitiha nga involved sa pagpamaligya. Three weeks ago atong gi-conductan og full time investigation ug na confirm nato nagbaligya siya’g drugs (We got information from those we arrested that Dayon was involved in selling drugs. Three weeks ago we conducted a full scale investigation and we confirmed that Dayon was really selling illegal drugs),” Ruiz said.

The director said that Dayon can be considered a level two drug pusher. The PDEA identified him as the supplier of drug pushers in the city.

“Pinaka main source of operation niya is Carcar City but na’y possibility nga kadtong outside Carcar adto palit sa iyaha,” Ruiz said.

(He mainly operates in Carcar City but there is a possibility that those outside the city would buy drugs from Dayon)

Seized from the suspects were two kilos of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with an estimated value of P12 million.

Ruiz said they caught Dayon and his cohorts repacking the one kilo of shabu into medium packs which can be sold into P600,000.

“Among tan-aw adto, sa ilang purpose nganong sa pension house kay mag-repack ra sila. So to avoid arrest adto ni sila mag- repack sa mga pension house kay dili man fixed ang address, kay puwede magbalhin-balhin,” Ruiz said.

(We surmise that they used the pension house to repack the shabu to avoid arrest because it is not a fixed address)

Ruiz said they still do not know where Dayon got his supply of shabu.

This haul is by far the biggest this month.

Earlier this week, PDEA also confiscated over P4 million worth of shabu from Ritchie and April Mariquit in Minglanilla town.

Meanwhile police arrested two persons, including a minor in a drug operation Thursday evening in Dimataga Village, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

Ross Joy Millama, 24 and a 17-year-old alleged cohort were nabbed in a buy-bust operation.

They are currently detained at the police station pending the filing of charges of possession and selling of shabu.

Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino, Chief of the Hoops Dome Police Station said Millama was the subject of the operation and was the one who received the marked money used in the buy-bust.

In another development, a man alleged to be a thief was shot several times by motorcycle-riding men at dawn yesterday in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim, identified as Nilo Paderes, was found dead by the police, his body bearing several gunshot wounds.

Police said they received information that the victim was a known thief in the locality.