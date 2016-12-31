Torregosa appointed as IPI chief corporate services officer

Renato R. Reinoso, Chief Operating Officer of the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Inquirer Publications, Inc. (IPI), announced the appointment of Ma. Christine C. Torregosa as Vice President and Chief Corporate Services Officer of IPI effective January 1, 2017.

Torregosa, who joined IPI more than 15 years ago, will maintain full leadership of the Finance and Administration organization in both Cebu and Makati offices and will have administrative oversight over the company’s Information Technology, Circulation, and Human Resources departments.

Inquirer Publications, Inc. is the publisher of multi-awarded local daily Cebu Daily News and national tabloid Bandera, both niche publications catering to diverse markets.

Torregosa has close to 20 years of experience in a wide-range of Finance and Administration functions. Before this latest assignment, she was appointed in 2013 as Assistant Vice President for Finance and Administration. She was also instrumental in the launch of Cebu Libre in March 2015 where she was as Project Manager when the widely-known free daily publication was started in Cebu City.

She joined IPI as Internal Control Supervisor in 2000 and was promoted to Finance and Administration Manager and later to Senior Finance and Administration Manager. She is a certified public accountant and is an alumna of the University of San Carlos where she obtained her degree in Accountancy.

Torregosa will strongly collaborate with the editorial teams of Cebu Daily News and Bandera to enhance readership, circulation and on-time delivery to existing and prospective readers. She will closely work with the Bandera and CDN Sales and Marketing teams while at the same maintain regular coordination and alignment with the functional heads of Information Technology, Circulation, and Human Resources in the Inquirer Group of Companies.

Cebu Daily News is one of the most preferred regional papers in the Visayas while Bandera is the largest selling national tabloid in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.