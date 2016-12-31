Velasquez-Seno appointed as CDN chief sales and marketing officer

Renato R. Reinoso, Chief Operating Officer of the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Inquirer Publications, Inc. (IPI), announced the appointment of Pia Jean Velasquez-Seno as Assistant Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Cebu Daily News (CDN) effective January 1, 2017.

CDN, a multi-awarded local daily, is one of the most preferred regional papers in the Visayas while IPI is the publisher of CDN and national tabloid Bandera, the largest selling national tabloid in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Upon joining CDN in 2015, Velasquez-Seno played a very significant role in turning around CDN’s advertising revenues through strong sales and marketing programs that produced high-impact initiatives with its advertisers. She was responsible in continuously energizing the publication’s Sales and Marketing teams, guiding and inspiring them to achieve their monthly and yearly targets and goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

As CDN’s top sales and marketing executive, Pia will continue to lead, plan, and implement sales, marketing, and product development programs that will grow the publication’s existing and new markets. She will play a pivotal role in collaborating closely with the Editorial, Circulation, and Finance and Administration teams to achieve our overall targets and goals.

Velasquez-Seno joined CDN as Head of Sales and Marketing in October 2015 and brought with her over ten (10) years of experience in Advertising, Sales, Marketing Communications, and Business Development gained from her previous employment in companies like Globe Telecommunications, Inc, GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation, Publicis Spark, and Eli Global Philippines among others. She was Regional Marketing Manager for Enterprise Segments at Globe Telecommunications and Advertising and Promotions Manager at GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation.

She recently obtained her master’s degree in Development Communication from the University of the Philippines, Los Banos, and received her bachelor of arts degree, major in Journalism, from the University of the Philippines, Diliman.