No ‘mystery girlfriend’ for Alden Richards

KAPUSO actor and host Alden Richards has broken his silence, clarifying a column about his rumored “mystery girlfriend.”

In an interview with Nelson Canlas of GMA’s 24 Oras Thursday night, Alden said there is no truth to the

rumor.

“Wala pong mystery girl, walang mystery girlfriend at wala po akong kakilala from Pampanga or somewhere else, ang alam ko po hindi po ‘yun

totoo,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to columnist and entertainment editor Ricky Lo, the actor’s real-life girlfriend is not from showbiz and that he met her during a Coca Cola event. Alden reportedly frequents a posh subdivision in Makati to visit the girl and would drive not his Jaguar but a GMC Savana.

Ricky claimed that a “VDPA (Very Deep Penetrating Agent)” told him the mystery girl belongs to a rich family in Pampanga and insinuated that actor spent Christmas eve with her.

Alden, however, stressed that during Christmas eve, he was with his family in their house in Sta. Rosa, Laguna and the only time he went to Manila was to visit his restaurant on Dec. 24.

The Pambansang Bae, who normally kept mum about the numerous rumors thrown his way, earlier denied the claims of Ricky through his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Guten Morgen guys! I woke up and read an article about me and a ‘mystery girl? The only time I went to a posh village in Makati was when I visited Dra. Vicky Belo and Scarlet Snow, with some staff from Artist Center.. so dili man po totoo yung balita,” he wrote.

He added that during that visit, he had no GMC yet.

Even Alden’s father, Richard Faulkerson reacted through Twitter, and said that the GMC vehicle had long collected dust in their garage because it hasn’t been used for a long time.

“Bilib na sana ako sayo Ricky Lo kaso yung source mo mali.. yung GMC inaalikabok na dito ni hindi na ginagamit,” he said.

Alden’s cousin, April Peñaranda also tweeted about the article, saying “First line pa lang natawa na ako. Your name is very apt, suits your really.”

Some fan-based social media accounts supporting Alden and his love team partner Maine Mendoza immediately did their own research and traced the original photo that came with Ricky’s column, where the lady with Alden was blackened to hide her identity.

The photo was traced to actress Bela Padilla’s Twitter account. The former Kapuso actress posted the photo during her guesting with Alden in the noontime show “Eat Bulaga” in March 2015.

Bela also called out the misuse of her photo with a tweet: “How does one take another person’s photo without permission, and take time to edit that person out of their own photo to create malice?”