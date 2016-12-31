IM Yap heads cast of Kita ang Katag chessfest

SOME of Cebu’s top woodpushers have confirmed participation in the “Kita Ang Katag Open Chess Tournament” scheduled on January 3-5 at the Knight Attack Café in Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

FIDE Arbiter Marvin Ruelan said leading the list of participants are International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Merben Roque, Rommel Ganzon, Anthony Makinano, Richard Natividad, Ronald Ganzon, Brylle Arellano and Bon Tibod.

The tournament will follow a unique format conceptualized by Cebuano chess patron Darcy Tabotabo.

Divided into three stages, the competition will follow a simultaneous four-board game in a rapid format. The first stage will serve as the elimination round with a seven-round Swiss system format. The top 14, including two wildcard qualifiers, after the first stage will advance to the four-board simultaneous rapid format competition.

The 16 wood pushers will be divided into four groups in the second round where each champion of the group will advance to the final four-board simultaneous game.

The first stage champion will win P5, 000. Champions in each group in the second round will get P2,500, while wristwatches will be given to second placers.

Champion in the final stage will pocket P10,000.

Registration fee is pegged at P100.00. For more information, one may contact Ruelan at mobile no. 0926-73502951.