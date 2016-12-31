Eslao rules Yearend Scrabble Rated tilt

CEBUANO word wizard Dart Eslao topped the Yearend 8-Round Scrabble Rated Tournament last Friday at the Bayanihan Village in Barangay Basak-Pardo, Cebu City.

Eslao tallied six wins that went with two losses to be crowned as the King-of-the-Hill champion.

Jowar Ayuno finished second with a 5-3 (win-loss) tally, while Joel Toroy had four wins and three losses to rank third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julius Tambo earned the highest single turn with the word “womanizer” worth 102 points.

Eslao said up next for him is the Sinulog Scrabble Open Tournament slated January 7 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) .

Apart from Eslao and Ayuno, other noted players expected to compete are Teodoro Martus and Renante Dela Cerna.

Young talents such as Lear Jet Dela Cruz and brothers Drei and Lawrence Candia are also expected to see action.