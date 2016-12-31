Cebuana kegler Xyrra Cabusas could not have asked for a more fitting end to 2016 and to her campaign in the junior ranks.

This after the Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA) star bowler bagged the coveted female Masters crown yesterday at the close of the 2016 Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF) National Youth Annual Tournament at the E-Lanes Bowling Center in San Juan.

It was also a fitting follow-up to Cabusas’ victory last week in the women’s collegiate division. This time, the petite pintoppler proved her bowling prowess against the best female bowlers of the country.

Cabusas said she considers her twin victories doubly special because 2016 will be her last year as a youth bowler.

“It’s super special for me because it’s my last year as a youth bowler. At least I have a good record before I graduate from the youth division,” said the 21-year old Civil Engineering student of the University of San Carlos (USC).

In the Masters event, Cabusas finished the 12-game eliminations at the top with a total of 2,391 pinfalls and earned the top seed in the step-ladder finals.

Rica Macatula was behind Cabusas with 2,339 pinfalls while Daphe Custodio finished third with 2,259 pinfalls.

In the finals, a nervous Cabusas edged Custodio, 155-151. Custodio earlier beat Macatula.

Meanwhile, another Cebuano bowler, Gj Buyco capped off his campaign with three bronze medals.

He won two bronze medals last week in the team and doubles events and added a third yesterday in the men’s Masters. Buyco got eliminated in the step-ladder competition by Ivan Malig, 169-224. Enzo Hernandez captured the male Masters title afer beating Malig.

Both Cabusas and Buyco are members of the Philippine National Youth Team for bowling. They recently competed in the 2016 World Youth Bowling Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska, USA.