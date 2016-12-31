DOH places govt’ hospitals on Code White alert; urges public to shun firecrackers

GOVERNMENT-RUN hospitals across the country, including those in Cebu, have been placed on “Code White Alert” yesterday, the eve of the New Year’s day celebration.

This means hospital staff are in place and ready to respond any emergency situation, particularly to attend to persons who may become victims of firecracker blasts or stray bullets during the revelries to greet the New Year.

Dr. Joanri Riveral, medical officer III of Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) yesterday said that administrative medical personnel or DOH personnel are also ready to augment hospital staff in case there would be a shortage of manpower.

DOH has also launched “Oplan: Iwas Paputok Fireworks Display ang Patok” to lessen casualties from using firecrackers.

Riveral discouraged the public from using firecrackers and urged them to instead use alternative noisemakers, like “torotot,” which is safe for children.

An advisory released by the DOH said that in case of a firecracker injury, wounds must be immediately washed with clean and running water until all visible dirt and gunpowder residue are removed.

Patient must then be rushed to the nearest hospital for further medical treatment.

Riveral also advised the public to be careful with what you eat to avoid food poisoning amid all the feasting to celebrate the New Year.

He reminded the public to practice proper hand washing at all times.

“Use clean water, utensils and storage area,” Riveral told Cebu Daily News.

Food prepared must also be fresh. Separate the raw from cooked food. Raw food which has bacteria has the tendency to contaminate the cooked food, he reminded food handlers.

If food came from canned goods, make sure to check its expiration date. Also, as 12 round fruits were expected in the table, Riveral advised to wash them with clean water before these are eaten.

Food contamination can lead to food poisoning and diarrhea, he warned.

Riveral also reminded the public to avoid over eating and limit the intake of fatty and sweet food.

A person suffering from hypertension and has high cholesterol must not forget to bring with him and take his medicines.

“As much as possible eat vegetables and take enough exercise. Drink more water to flush toxins out from your body,” Riveral told Cebu Daily News.