Police: No stray bullet victim in Cebu City

Not a single individual was hit by a stray bullet as people welcomed 2017 in Cebu City. As of 3 a.m. on Sunday, Senior Superintendent Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office, said they have not received reports of indiscriminate firing nor persons hit by stray bullet in the city.

No fire incident was also reported in Cebu City, even as three separate fire incidents were recorded in The neighboring city of Mandaue.

Doria, in a report, said they nonetheless seized illegally sold firecrackers that included five boxes of picolo, 300 stick whistle bombs, 144 triangles, 30 dragon eggs, 100 baby rockets, 20 colorful flash thunders, and 100 pieces of kwites.