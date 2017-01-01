Two men killed in a pre-New Year melee in Naga City

Two men were killed in a gunfight between a man and a group in Barangay Central Poblacion, Naga City at around 10 p.m Saturday, or about two hours before celebrating the New Year.

Dead on the spot were Paul Berbatido, a resident of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, and Jerome Mahinay, 39, married, of Barangay South Poblacion, Naga City.

PO1 Jeremias Caballero, police desk officer of Naga City police, said that prior to the incident, a heated argument occurred between Berbatido and Mahinay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahinay, who was in charge of a ” peryahan” (public gaming area), was approached by Berbatido to ask for a money to buy firecrackers but Mahinay refused, which resulted to a heated confrontation.

Berbatido then left the area but he came minutes after in the company of a group of men. They confronted and ganged up on Mahinay but the latter fought back.

A successive burst of gunfire was then heard, after which Mahinay and Berbatido were both seen lying on the ground blooded.

Berbatido sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body while Mahinay also sustained gunshot and stab wounds in his body.

Caballero said that one those involved in the melee, a Ryan Namocatcat of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, was later arrested after he went to the house of a Naga City official in order to surrender.

Recovered from Namocatcat was a .38 revolver with 5 empty shell.