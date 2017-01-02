Maine Mendoza gives heartfelt birthday message for Alden Richards

KAPUSO actor and host Alden Richards celebrated his 25th birthday in yesterday’s episode of the noontime show “Eat Bulaga.”

For his birthday production number, Alden performed a dance number with “flying” stunts.

Afterwards, his fellow “EB” hosts, including his love team partner Maine Mendoza, gave their birthday greetings.

“Happy happy birthday, Alden. Twenty-five ka na. Wish ko lang sa sa ‘yo, sana kung ano ‘yung mga kahilingan mo sa Diyos at aspirations mo ay matupad. Sana lagi kang masaya. Alam mo naman ‘yung mga sinasabi ko sa’yo—sana huwag mong kalimutan ‘yun,” said Maine.

Like everyone else, she reminded Alden to give some time for himself to rest from work.

“Gets ko naman na trabaho trabaho, pero huwag mong kalimutan na magpahinga. Take a break and enjoy life. Bata pa tayo. Marami pa tayong magagawa. Huwag ka masyadong kayod-kuwarenta anyos! Sana lagi kang masaya and I’m always here for you,” she continued.

Alden also took the chance to thank Maine.

“Alam mo naman ‘yung mga nangyari sa atin before, noong 2016—good, bad, happy, sad, ups, and downs. Ang dami. Sana ma-realize mo na kahit hindi tayo madalas magkikita, except sa barangay, pero ‘yung care ko sa ‘yo ay hindi nagbabago. Kahit from afar lang ako, alagaan pa rin kita the most way I can,” he said.

“Kung ano man ang mayroon tayo ngayong 2017, palakasin natin. Sana kung ano ‘yung relationship natin ngayon, palakasin natin at patatagin. Ang daming mangyayari sa 2017. I’m thankful for you being there for me kahit na minsan ay nagkakasamaan tayo ng loob,” Alden added.

On her Twitter account, Maine posted a message for the birthday boy.

“Take a break, breathe and enjoy the simple pleasures in life. Happy birthday, Tans,” she wrote posting a never-before-seen photo of Alden taken in Como, Italy where they shot their film, “Imagine You and Me.” Alden later replied with: “Never forget Ms Maine. Grazie Miller (sic).”

Alden and Maine are preparing for their first teleserye together, “Destined To Be Yours,” that will air on GMA Primetime soon.