Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger spend New Year in Hawaii

MISS Universe Pia Wurtzbach welcomed the New Year with her beau Filipino-Swiss car racing champion Marlon Stockinger on the beach of Hawaii.

On New Year’s Day, Pia shared a photo on Instagram showing her and Marlon, spending the holidays on a beach in Waimanalo, Hawaii.

Marlon also posted a solo photo of Pia with the caption: “Beachbumin on the last day of the year.”

It was in October last year when the car racing champion admitted dating the beauty queen but said he wants to keep their relationship “down low.”

In the latest Instagram post of Miss Universe’s official account, Pia greeted her fans in a video message.

“Hi, guys! Happy New Year! I’m in here in Hawaii right now enjoying the sun while some of you might be in the winter. Well, Happy New Year!” she said.

Pia will return to Manila this month to pass her crown to the next Miss Universe. The Philippines will host the pageant on January 30.