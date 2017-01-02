Cebu South Bus Terminal expects influx of people

WITH the holiday season over, the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) is expecting an influx of commuters arriving from southern Cebu.

Joey Herrera, CSBT manager, said they were expecting the bulk of passengers to arrive around 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday morning.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Herrera said there were 276 units of 45-capacity buses that already arrived at the terminal, bringing in a total of 12,420 passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a usual day, Herrera said that the same passenger buses would usually only have around 10 to 15 passengers on board upon arriving at the terminal, but this time around, all of the buses were full upon arrival.

Herrera said that the CSBT management had not recorded any New Year-related incident at the terminal and he noted that there were no long queues at the arrival and waiting area despite the large number of arriving passengers.

He also said that there were a large number of passengers heading to the south, whom he believed were family members spending their New Year in the city and were heading back home.