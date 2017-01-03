Teener shoots dead 30-year-old man in Suba

A 16-year-old boy is on the run after he allegedly shot dead in a Cebu City barangay early Tuesday morning a 30-year-old man, who allegedly refused to return to him the money that he allegedly entrusted to the man for safekeeping .

Cebu City police are conducting a hot pursuit operation against the teenager, who fled after he shot Jefferson Leoligao in the back at 1:30 a.m. inside a house in Abellana St., Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

A witness to the shooting told SPO2 Rommel Bancog of the Cebu City Police Office Homicide Division, that the victim was playing computer games when the teenager suddenly appeared with a handgun and shot the victim in the back five times.

Leogilao managed to run outside the house but he fell and died about five meters from where he was shot.

ames Arnel Ylanan of the Cebu City Emergency Medical Services (CCEMS) declared Leoligao dead on the spot.

Bancog said that they were looking into personal grudge as the motive for the shooting.