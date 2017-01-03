Mandaue opens one-stop shop for business permit renewal

The Mandaue City Hall has put up a one-stop shop that offers business permit renewal services to provide hassle-free transactions for business owners.

The one-stop shop is at the Mandaue City Sports Complex and is open for business owners who intend to settle their real property tax and renew their business permits from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Business owners are advised to renew their permits earlier before the deadline which is at January 20.

The city hall also advises business owners to bring complete requirements such as barangay clearance, latest mayor permit, real property tax clearance, latest income tax return, checklist compliance of clearance form and contract of lease for a speedy transaction.