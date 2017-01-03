Collision, conked out vehicles cause heavy traffic at SRP

A five-vehicle collision, and a private car and a dump truck that broke down caused hours of heavy traffic congestion at the South Road Properties (SRP) since past 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) base control officer Eugene Navarro advised motorists heading to the south to avoid passing through SRP.

Navarro said a five-vehicle collision happened at SRP past 4 p.m. involving a Toyota Revo, Toyota Avanza, a pick-up truck, an Isuzu elf and a taxicab, which were all heading towards the south.

The drivers of the vehicles are currently being investigates at CCTO.

As of 6 p.m. a private car and a dump truck owned by Cebu City’s Department of Public Services (DPS) encountered a technical problem causing it to conk out at SRP.

“Better to stay out of the area to avoid getting stuck for a long time,” he said.