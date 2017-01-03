Search for article

Collision, conked out vehicles cause heavy traffic at SRP

SHARES:

06:44 PM January 3rd, 2017

Recommended
By: Nestle L. Semilla, January 3rd, 2017 06:44 PM
Vehicles were stuck for hours at the subway going to the South Road Properties after five vehicles collided and two vehicles broke down on Tuesday afternoon. (CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO)

Vehicles were stuck for hours at the subway going to the South Road Properties after five vehicles collided and two vehicles broke down on Tuesday afternoon. (CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO)

A five-vehicle collision, and a private car and a dump truck that broke down caused hours of heavy traffic congestion at the South Road Properties (SRP) since past 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) base control officer Eugene Navarro advised motorists heading to the south to avoid passing through SRP.

Navarro said a five-vehicle collision happened at SRP past 4 p.m. involving a Toyota Revo, Toyota Avanza, a pick-up truck, an Isuzu elf and a taxicab, which were all heading towards the south.

The drivers of the vehicles are currently being investigates at CCTO.

As of 6 p.m. a private car and a dump truck owned by Cebu City’s Department of Public Services (DPS) encountered a technical problem causing it to conk out at SRP.

“Better to stay out of the area to avoid getting stuck for a long time,” he said.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.