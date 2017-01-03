Osmeña: Be vigilant, aware of surroundings during Sinulog

As millions of spectators are expected to visit Cebu City for the Sinulog Festival, Mayor Tomas Osmeña advised the public to be vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

Osmeña made this call during his press conference on Tuesday morning at the City Hall where he said he considered the recent bombing in Hilongos, Leyte as a “very big threat” to the festivity.

“The nature of IEDs (improvised explosive device) is that they will leave an innocent looking something on the streets or on the sidewalk. It might be a kariton (cart), a paper bag, a garbage bag. It might be anything that will not arouse suspicion,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osmeña said that if the people are aware then the chances of a similar incident happening here becomes less likely.

He added that he will be assigning volunteers to monitor different sections of the streets.

“When we say ‘Watch the street’, it does not mean, watch the people. You have to know what is on the street and just keep looking at it and if you see a garbage can that was not there five minutes ago, that is what we are looking for,” Osmeña explained.

He added that last year, he made several requests to the national government to provide additional equipment to the police that will help ensure public safety.

He said he requested for a jamming device, which is used to limit or disrupt communication.

“What I have planned to do was to make, for example, the Sinulog grandstand a dead spot,” he said.

He explained that many of the bombs are operated through mobile phone and making the grandstand a dead spot will make it difficult for the assailants to activate any explosive device.

Osmeña however said that he has not gotten any feedback from the national government as of yet.