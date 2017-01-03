Suspected drug peddler shot dead in shootout with PDEA 7 agents; P15.6 M worth of drugs seized

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) shot dead an alleged drug peddler and arrested three of the latter’s alleged cohorts in a drug bust in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City past 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Christopher Scholtis allegedly tried to engage law enforcers in a shootout when he learned that he and a certain Danny Bao transacted with an undercover agent said PDEA 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

The agents seized a total of 2.4 kilos of shabu worth P15.6 million and a .45 caliber pistol. Bao eluded arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

His companions, on the other hand, were nabbed. Christie Dionzon, Meralyn Monreal and Eduardo Ramos are currently detained at the PDEA 7 office.

Charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for possession and selling of illegal drugs, will be filed against the suspects before the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office.