Suspected drug peddler shot dead in shootout with PDEA 7 agents; P15.6 M worth of drugs seized

10:48 PM January 3rd, 2017

By: Ador Vincent S. Mayol, Fe Marie Dumaboc, January 3rd, 2017 10:48 PM

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) shot dead an alleged drug peddler and arrested three of the latter’s alleged cohorts in a drug bust in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City past 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Christopher Scholtis allegedly tried to engage law enforcers in a shootout when he learned that he and a certain Danny Bao transacted with an undercover agent said PDEA 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

The agents seized a total of 2.4 kilos of shabu worth P15.6 million and a .45 caliber pistol. Bao eluded arrest.

His companions, on the other hand, were nabbed. Christie Dionzon, Meralyn Monreal and Eduardo Ramos are currently detained at the PDEA 7 office.

Charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for possession and selling of illegal drugs, will be filed against the suspects before the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office.

