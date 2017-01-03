Info display system for CSBT

The Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will have daily schedules of buses displayed on their “information display system” if plans will push through.

CSBT manager Joey Herrera said that this would be among the issues that he would tackle when he would meet Gov. Hilario Davide III and bus operators.

Herrera said that considering that the provincial government had procured a P2-million “information display system” to improve the efficiency of bus schedules in the terminal, he would push for bus operators to submit their daily working bus trip schedules every day. But he said that he would not push through with the system if he could not get the commitment of bus operators to give them their daily schedules.