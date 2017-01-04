Suspects arrested in Calamba buy-bust deny involvement in illegal drugs trade

The three drug suspects who were arrested in alleged possession of P15.6 million worth of shabu in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Tuesday evening denied involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

Christie Deonson, 37, and the target of the operation, said she was sweeping outside the house where she worked as househelp when agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) arrested her.

“I did not know I was arrested. I am never into illegal drugs,” she said in Cebuano.

The two other suspects–Marilyn Monreal and Eduardo Ramos–also said they were not involved in the illegal drugs trade.

Their alleged cohort Danny Bao eluded arrest while another suspect, Rene Scholtis, a German national, was killed after he allegedly engaged operatives in a shootout on Tuesday night.

PDEA 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of2002, particulalrt for possession and selling of shabu, will be filed against Bao, Monreal, Ramos,and Deonzon.

On Tuesday night, PDEA 7 shot dead Scholtis in a shootout in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

PDEA 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said Scholtis allegedly tried to engage law enforcers in a shootout when he learned that he and a certain Bao transacted with an undercover agent.

The agents seized a total of 2.4 kilos of shabu worth P15.6 million and a .45 caliber pistol.