Balik Cebu booth unveiled

Now on its 16th year, the Balik Cebu program on Wednesday opened its booth for Balikbayans in time for the Sinulog festivities this month.

Tetta Baad, chairperson of the Balik Cebu committee, said they anticipate more returning Filipinos from the United States this year as they are set to welcome to batches of balikbayans next week.

Located beside the Ayala Center Cebu concierge near Paseo Marina, the Balik Cebu booth is where balikbayans can buy tickets for events lined up for Sinulog 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baad said they may also inquire about tour packages at the booth, including that for the Capitol’s Suroy-Suroy Sugbo featuring heritage sites in southern Cebu which is scheduled on Jan. 18.

She said they will be having a homecoming dinner party for the balikbayans on Jan. 12.

The party will showcase all-Cebuano talents and acts.

The Balik Cebu program is an offshoot of the initiative of tourism stakeholders to encourage more overseas Filipinos to come home.

In the last 16 years, the program has leveraged on the Sinulog festival, which Cebu has become internationally known for over the last decade.