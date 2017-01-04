Council to declare barangays Guizo, Maguikay under state of calamity

The Mandaue City Council will be declaring barangays Guizo and Maguikay under a state of calamity on Wednesday afternoon during their regular council session.

Following this declaration is the release of the calamity funds for the affected families in the two barangays which has now reached to 583, according to the latest records of the Mandaue City Social Welfare Services Office (CSWSO).

After a meeting with the lot owners this morning, Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing said that they will also be distributing financial assistance of P10,000 to house owners and P5,000 to renters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added they will also extend educational assistance in a form of cash to high school and college students worth P3,000 per semester.

“We will assist the students because their uniforms and books were mostly burned by the fire,” Quisumbing said.