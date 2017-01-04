Special session for city’s garbage issue moved to Friday

The special session to tackle the Cebu City’s garbage problem has been postponed to Friday morning, January 6.

Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella made the announcement on Wednesday morning after learning that a lot of the city councilors are still on leave.

Labella said he had a consultation with majority floor leader James Anthony Cuenco and agreed to move the special session on Friday to allow more councilors to attend.

“If possible, we want all members to attend. But others have previous commitments. And it’s the holidays,” he said.

Labella, who is the presiding officer of the city council, said he received the mayor’s request for the holding of the special session last Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña wanted to have the special session conducted today so that he can be authorized to do a second emergency procurement for a private hauler to bring the city’s garbage from a transfer station to a permanent dumping site or a landfill.