All systems go for 10th Cebu City Marathon

ALL is set for the 10th Cebu City Marathon slated Sunday, starting and ending at the Cebu Business Park, Cebu City.

Around 4,000 runners, including 150 foreign participants from 30 countries, will be joining in the race that will feature 42-kilometer, 21k, 10k and 5k categories.

“We are ready for Sunday’s race and we have already coordinated with the LGU’s of Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu Lapu City to secure the route for the runners,” said one of the organizers Joel Juarez of Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC) in a press conference at the Shaka Hawaiian Restaurant at the Cebu IT Park earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the first time that race’s route will traverse the three major cities in Cebu.

“Expect a very festive mood along the route because all of the water stations will have sound systems playing the Sinulog beat,” said CERC President Kenneth Casquejo.

More than a hundred traffic personnel, barangay tanods, police and military will be deployed along the race route to secure the participants.

A general coordination meeting among the event’s stakeholders will be held on Friday at Cebu Grand Hotel.