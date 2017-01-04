PNP conducts Sinulog dry run

Cebu police authorities are all set for the upcoming Sinulog 2017 celebration on January 15.

Senior Supt. Rey Lyndon Lawas, deputy director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) told Cebu Daily News that a dry run and simulation of their security preparations for the Sinulog were conducted today.

More than 5,000 policemen will be deployed along the parade route on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Plare of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) Operations and Plans department, the personnel were pooled from different police headquarters in Cebu Province to help augment the security force for the upcoming Sinulog Festival/ John Carlo Villaruel and Vanisa P. Soriano, USJR Interns