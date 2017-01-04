Police conduct security dry run ahead of Sinulog

OVER 400 police officers and medical personnel staged a simulation of a bombing incident yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center, venue of the Jan. 15 Sinulog dance presentation.

Senior Supt. Rey Lyndon Lawas, deputy director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), said the dry run ironed out whatever details they need to implement to secure the annual event.

Lawas said more than 5,000 police officers, soldiers, university students and firefighters will be on hand to provide security and medical care to the spectators and the participating contingents.

“We have already conceptualized some interventions if there will be such cases,” Lawas said, citing last week’s bombing in Hilongos, Leyte, that left 35 people injured as reason for the extra security.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, said while cell phones won’t be banned from the grand parade route, spectators should not bring backpacks.

“If they bring backpacks, these will be inspected,” Doria told reporters. Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on public safety and traffic, said drones will be barred from the route and venue to avoid alarming the public./USJ-R Interns John Carlo Villaruel and Vanisa Soriano