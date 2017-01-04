Jeepney rerouting for kickoff parade

TRAFFIC congestion is expected along Osmeña Boulevard for the kickoff parade of this year’s Sinulog celebration tomorrow afternoon.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said passenger jeepneys that would usually pass through Osmeña Boulevard will be rerouted starting at 2 p.m. until the parade is finished.

Though there is no outright road closure, CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano said portions of the road will be closed from time to time to give way for the parade.

Ricky Ballesteros, Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director, said a 2 p.m. Mass will be held at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño followed by the parade at 4 p.m.

The parade starts at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and ends at the Cebu City Sports Center.

About 14 schools in Cebu City and the Sinulog Festival Queen candidates will join the parade, Ballesteros said.

“In the area near CNU (Cebu Normal University), we can’t open it immediately since the parade will pass through the area again (going to the sports center),” Ouano said.

From the basilica, the parade will pass through Osmeña Boulevard until the Fuente Osmeña rotunda where it will make a U-turn to go to the sports center.

After the parade, Ballesteros said they will launch the evening programs at the Fuente Osmeña Circle at 7 p.m.

CCTO will deploy additional 80 traffic enforcers along the parade route especially in the intersections and corners in order to ensure smooth traffic flow during the activity.

“We request the public to remain calm and be patient because this is for the Fiesta Señor,” Ouano said. Ballesteros said this year’s Sinulog will be “short and sweet.”

“We will announce the winners earlier,” he said./With USJ-R Intern Jheysel Ann Tangaro