Mandaue opens one-stop shop for biz permit applications

To ensure the comfort of its taxpayers, the Mandaue City government is accepting business permit applications and renewals at its one-stop shop located at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

The city’s one-stop shop is open to accommodate taxpayers during office hours from Mondays to Fridays.

“Business owners who wish to settle their real property tax and renew their business permits may go to the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex from 8 in the morning till 5 in the afternoon, every day for the next four weeks,” said an announcement post on Mandaue City’s Public Information Office (PIO) Facebook page.

Applicants are advised to bring their barangay clearance, latest copy of their mayor’s permit, real property tax clearance and their latest income tax return.

The city’s one-stop shop will be open until the January 20 deadline for business permit application and renewal.