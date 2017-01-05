WikiLeaks urges leak of White House docs before Obama leaves

WASHINGTON — WikiLeaks appealed Tuesday for leaked White House documents before President Barack Obama leaves office, as its founder Julian Assange again denied Russia was the source of hacked Democratic party e-mails that hurt Hillary Clinton’s bid for the US presidency.

“System admins: Don’t let the White House destroy US history again! Copy now, then send to WikiLeaks at your leisure,” the secret-spilling website announced on Twitter, shortly before Assange gave an in-depth interview to US network Fox.

“We are issuing a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or exposure of any Obama admin agent destroying significant records,” the tweet said.

Assange gave Fox an extended interview at the Ecuadoran Embassy in London where he sought refuge in June 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden for questioning about an alleged rape.

He shed no light on who provided Wikileaks with thousands of hacked e-mails from the Democratic National Committee and from Clinton campaign chief John Podesta.

WikeLeaks released the documents during the US election campaign in what US intelligence reportedly concluded was an attempt by Russia to tip the election in favor of Clinton’s Republican rival, Donald Trump, who went on to win the White House.