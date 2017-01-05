Cebu Capitol will not send dancers but has float for the Sinulog grand parade

The Cebu Provincial Capitol will not be sending Sinulog dancers to this year’s festivities but instead will focus on its float contingent.

According to lawyer Ramil Abing, executive assistant to Governor Hilario Davide, they have invited the different department heads, as well as all the provincial elected officials, to join the contingent but so far, only Davide has confirmed that he will join the grand parade on January 15.

The governor, he said, will board the Capitol float.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Float ra among contingent karon. Wa mi dancers (We only have a float. We have no dancers).” said Abing.

The dancing contingent of the Cebu provincial government used to be one of the most awaited presentation during the Sinulog Festival’s culminating dance parade not only because of their dancers’ fabulous costumes and choreography but also because the star dancer was the then governor, Gwendolyn Garcia.

The Capitol float, on the other hand, traditionally opens the grand parade alongside with the float of the Cebu City government, as co-hosts of the Sinulog Festival.