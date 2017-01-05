Tumulak urges public to stop spreading hoaxes, bomb jokes during Sinulog

With the celebration of the Sinulog Festival only a few days away, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak urged the public to refrain from creating and spreading fake news , make bomb jokes and hoaxes that can adversely affect public order and safety.

“Any calls received by the command center is considered as official. So if it is (a bomb joke) we (still end up using) government resources and personnel,” said Tumulak, the city’s deputy mayor for police matters.

However, Tumulak said the public must remain vigilant of any suspicious movements in their area and for them to abide with security regulations set by law enforcement authorities.

“Don’t panic, stay calm and focused,” he said.

Social media users were also asked to disseminate only the information that are of help, especially safety tips in crowded areas.