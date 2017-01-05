DTI trade fair opens in SM City Cebu

The influx of tourists and balikbayans during Sinulog festivities is seen to boost the business of micro, small, and medium-scale entrepreneurs (MSME), according to Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu director Ma. Elena Arbon.

To take advantage of this opportunity, DTI Cebu on Thursday launched a trade fair at SM City Cebu that will run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 16, although there may be an extension.

“This will be an opportunity for them to sell their products to tourists who will be coming for Sinulog, to touch base with their market and test for new products,” she said during the launching.

There will be a total of 83 booths at the fair with 75 exhibitors.

The booths are located at SM’s Atrium A, D, and Mosaic E and F.

Participants include businesses from Cebu, Bohol, and some coming all the way from Mindanao and Luzon.

Arbon said gifts, home decor, fashion accessories, processed food, and health and wellness products will be displayed at the fair.

Elias Tecson, head of the business development division at DTI Cebu, said they target to generate P7.5 million in revenue this year, higher than last year’s P7.27 million.