Pahina Central councilwoman passes on at 63

She was supposed to join the annual Walk With Jesus and first novena masses of Sr. Sto. Niño on Thursday dawn, but Barangay Pahina Central councilwoman Linda Andales never made it.

Linda passed away due to lung cancer at dawn on Thursday, which has recurred recently according to her husband Cebu City Councilor Sisinio Andales.

She was 63 years old.

“I thought her cancer was cured. I did not realize that it recurred lately but she refused to be back on chemotherapy due to pain,” he told Cebu Daily News.

Linda died in Chong Hua Hospital at 3:20 a.m. – only less than an hour before the penitential walk, which kicks off the annual Fiesta Señor celebration, started.

Prior to that, Linda had been confined in Chong Hua from December 5 to 15 last year. She was allowed to return home, only to be confined again from December 18 until Januar 5, 2017.

“We spent our Christmas and New year celebrations in the hospital. Those were the saddest celebrations we experienced,” said Sisinio.

Sisinio said they discovered Linda’s lung cancer sometime in 2015 and it was already in stage 4. She underwent chemotherapy and sucking of fluid in her lungs.

He describes his wife as a “fighter and a religious woman.” He recalled that every Friday, Linda would make sure to hear mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. Every Sunday, she would also see to it that she and the rest of the family will hear mass and spend time by having dinner together.

Linda was barangay councilwoman of Pahina Central in Cebu City since 2010.

“I lost my soulmate, classmate, friend, adviser, political leader and wife. We were classmates in College of Law and we became lovers,” Sisino recalled.

They were supposed to celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary on January 19.