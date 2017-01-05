Youths, teachers share 2017 wish lists

They call for higher pay, for millennials to use their talents positively, for an end to women’s discrimination

A youth leader, a teacher, a young scientist and a women’s advocate are laying out their plans and hopes for the new year.

Jess Anthony dela Cruz, special assistant to the mayor for youth affairs of Cebu City, said he is looking at crafting more projects that will benefit the out-of-school youth of Cebu.

“I commit to help the city government in providing the Cebuano youth access to more resources in health services, education and capacity-building workshops so everyone will have the chance to improve their knowledge and skills,” said Dela Cruz, a former student leader.

Public school teacher Edwin Estrera looks forward to 2017 as the year where the Philippine government will also give the education sector the much-needed attention in the same way that issues on illegal drugs are being addressed.

Although he knows it might not happen immediately, Estrera said he hopes that the Philippine government will raise the salary of entry-level teachers at P25,000 from P19,000.

Estrera, a graduate of the University of the Philippines for his undergraduate degree in political science and Cebu Normal University for his diploma in professional education, left his corporate job to become a teacher.

“I hope that we can provide more quality books, more state-of-the-art classrooms and buildings, and teachers with high-caliber training committed to teaching the future leaders of our nation,” said Estrera.

Internationally acclaimed young scientist Arianwen Rollan is calling out her fellow millennials to make use of their talents to positively contribute to society.

Rollan, 17, was awarded by the Qatar Foundation during the 2016 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (IISEF) for her research on the anti-tumor properties of malunggay seeds.

“I wish that the youth will embrace being adolescents, to enjoy this stage of crossing over from being child to becoming an adult … that they will not be only empowering themselves but others as well … that they will have the guts to explore, to step outside their boundaries and make a positive impact to our society in their own ways,” said Rollan, who represented Cebu City National Science High school at the IISEF.

Dr. Rhodora Bucoy, chairperson of the Philippine Commission of Women (PCW), said they vow to pursue its commitment to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls and promote and fulfill women’s rights.

“We welcome 2017 with renewed faith and hope that women and girls will be treated with more respect; that they will have better opportunities to fulfill their dreams as mothers, workers, entrepreneurs and leaders; and that everyone, including men and boys, will realize their shared responsibilities in building a more gender-fair, violence-free and resilient community,” said Bucoy, a former professor at the University of the Philippines Cebu College.