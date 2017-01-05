Traffic, security plans for Traslacion

MANDAUE City Hall is finalizing traffic management and police security plans for the Jan. 13 Traslacion.

“We’re serious about your security. Let’s make this Traslacion the best one yet,” said Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing on his Facebook page shortly after yesterday’s security meeting.

Traslacion is an annual procession of the images of the Señor Sto. Niño and Pilgrim images of the Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City two days prior to the Holy Child’s feast.

On January 13, the images will leave the Basilica through a motorcade at 7 a.m. and arrive in Mandaue City at 8 a.m to 8:30 a.m, said Glenn Antigua, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) chief.

Devotees will welcome the arrival of the images on Lopez-Jaena Street.

From there, the motorcade will pass through A. Del Rosario Street then on to S.B. Cabahug Street before its arrival at the St. Joseph church.

Antigua advised the public to avoid these streets from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.