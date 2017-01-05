South Bus Terminal to close on Sinulog

EVEN with the change in the Sinulog Grand Parade route, the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will still be relocated to the South Road Properties (SRP) on the day of the parade.

CSBT manager Joey Herrera said Rafael Yap, Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (Citom) chief, still recommended the closure of the terminal on the date of the parade just like last year.

Herrera said the terminal will be reopened later that same day, at 9 or 10 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they are waiting for Yap’s letter to Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III on the closure.

Herrera also said the provincial government is looking into the permanent relocation of the CSBT to the SRP once the province-owned lots under Provincial Ordinance 93-1 is turned over to the city government.

He said Mayor Tomas Osmeña is entertaining a public terminal application in the property located near University of Cebu-Mambaling and the two terminals would complement each other.

Herrera said the CSBT relocation is also essential in light of the rollout of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses.

He said the SRP area reserved for the CSBT is 2.5 hectares, bigger than the current terminal area of 1.1 hectares.

Davide said the provincial government is studying the possibility of relocating the CSBT to the SRP.