Drones to be regulated

Drones will be regulated while habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers will be tapped to help in detecting bombs for the duration of the Sinulog celebration in Cebu City.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, said only drones covered by the required permits will be allowed along the route of the solemn procession of the Sto. Niño on Jan. 14 and the Sinulog festival on Jan. 15.

Permits, he said, should be issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

“We consider drones as security risks. We will look for drones that don’t have permits to fly. Of course, we can’t shot these drones. We will just wait for them to descend so we can confiscate them,” Doria said.

About 5,000 law enforcers will secure the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in downtown Cebu City and other places of convergence, including the procession and parade routes.

The number of security guards at the centuries-old church was also increased from 65 to 95, while K9 dogs will help monitor the basilica complex.

Taliño discouraged devotees from bringing backpacks and to instead use transparent bags for security personnel to easily inspect their belongings.

Security concerns have been raised after rumors of bomb threats spread all over Cebu last Nov. 4, and the explosion that injured 32 persons, including 10 children, during a town fiesta in Hilongos, Leyte last Dec. 28.

Taliño asked Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to approve a special gun ban in Metro Cebu until the end of January for the Fiesta Señor activities and the Miss Universe pageant’s swimwear presentation in Lapu-Lapu City on January 17.

Taliño has yet to receive a response from Camp Crame. Doria said policemen will be assigned along the route of the procession and the Sinulog at a distance of six meters apart from each other.

“These are big events. We are doing our best to secure our people,” he said.

Doria also called on the public to help law enforcers in monitoring lawless elements.

At Cebu City Hall, 150 motorcycle-for-hire drivers underwent bomb detection training by the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT).

“They are the first responders, they should know the protocols on what to do,” said Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters.

SPO4 Danilo Rosales, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) trainer, said the drivers can report the presence of bombs to them.

Adrian Ceniza, chapter president of Cebu City and Mountain Barangay Riders Group Association, said they will share what they trained for with other drivers.

Passenger jeepney and taxi drivers will undergo the same training next week./With Correspondent Inna Gian Mejia