Lawyer Hector Fernandez; 79

Lawyer Hector Fernandez, one of Cebu’s more prominent legal practitioners, passed away on Thursday night after a long battle with cancer. He was 79.

Fernandez died in his sleep at around 6 p.m. Thursday, more than three months after he was diagnosed of Stage 4 throat cancer.

Fernandez is survived by his children – Vicente, also lawyer; Connie, the Visayas bureau chief of the Philippine Daily Inquirer and former editor in chief of Cebu Daily News; and Gemmalyn; and grandchildren Vicente III, Maria Victoria, Joaquin Niccolo, Antonietta, Denise Concepcion, Daniell Claire and Reynaldo IV.

Fernandez, who practiced law in Cebu for over 40 years, worked most of his life handling pro bono cases “because he believed everyone is entitled to a good defense whether he is rich or poor”and that “a lawyer’s profession should be a vocation and not a business,” said his daughter Connie.

“After several months of struggle, Papa finally succumbed to the big C. At least now, the pain is gone. Just say hello to Mama and tell her we missed her so much… I will see you in God’s time..,” said Vicente in a post on his Facebook page.

His remains now lies in state at the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes in Nivel Hills, Cebu City.

The interment will be at the Cebu South Memorial Gardens, where he join in the final resting place of his wife, Pilar, who died on May 22, 2008. The interment date is still to be announced.