Thirteen candidates vie for Sinulog 2017 Festival Queen crown

Thirteen lead dancers from different contingents will vie this year’s Search for Sinulog Festival Queen.

The candidates for the Search for Sinulog Festival Queen 2017 are Ivy Tapic of the municipality of Asturias, Ceydney Go Basalo of Barangay Labangon, Cristal Jane Lacida of Talisay City, Angelyn Quimbo Gawayen of Tangub City, Brichen Mae Mongaya of Barangay Pahina Central, Shyna Daclan of Barangay Sambag 1, Luzenne Sanchez of Barangay San Nicholas Proper, Nicole Bandate of Barangay Guadalupe, Maria Pino Alforque of Carcar City, Anette Ybarita of Barangay Sapang Dako, Samar Mohamed Bautista Bandoukji of Catbalogan City, Lara Therese Carabuena Delica of the municipality of Tuburan, and Marielle Nazarene Densing Cortes of Lanao del Norte.

The Sinulog Festival Queen 2017 candidates will be presented on Friday afternoon during the Sinulog 2017 Kick Off at the Cebu City Sports Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Junjet Primor Jr., Sinulog segment artistic director, the Sinulog Festival Queen 2017 will have a new crown this year specially designed by Cary Santiago.

He added that the candidates’ opening production outfits were designed by Rey Humberto Villegas while the hair and makeup aspect will be headed by Jonas Borces. The candidates’ official footwear will be provided by Shandar Shoes.

The Queen who best embodies grace and faith in her presentation will bring home the crown on January 14, Friday, which will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center.