Rainy weekend ahead for Cebu

Devotees who are in Cebu to join the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog activities are advised to bring umbrellas and coats as rains are expected over the weekend after a low pressure area (LPA) entered the country’s area of responsibility on Friday.

According to Alfredo Quiblat, chief of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, the LPA might develop into a tropical cyclone in the next two days bringing in rains.

Quiblat said that the tropical cyclone, which will be called ‘Auring’, might take its landfall in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Monday.

“This will bring light to moderate rains in Cebu,” he said.

He said they are looking at two possible scenarios – first, the tropical cyclone might weaken after landfall.

“If not (weaken) then there is a possibility that it will cross Bohol and Cebu,” Quiblat said.