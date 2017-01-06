PRO 7 forms pact with Muslim community for a safe Sinulog

The Muslim community in Cebu and the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will be working as a cohesive unit as they aim to have a safe celebration of Sinulog next Sunday.

Mufti of Cebu and Voice of Islam president Najeeb Rasul is encouraging his fellow Muslims to set aside their differences and help everyone celebrate Sinulog peacefully.

“For a society to become peaceful, to become united, we need to have tolerance. We call on our brothers in Mindanao not to let violence come here. Cebu City is my city and I dont allow them to come here,” Rasul said.

With the cooperation of the Muslim community, Senior Supt. Rey Lyndon Lawas, deputy director of PRO 7 assures that the Sinulog celebration will be calm and harmonious.

Lawas however still advised everyone to be extra vigilant and report anything suspicious to the nearest government office or police officers designated in their area.