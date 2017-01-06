Catmon police chief laid to rest

Catmon Police chief Senior Insp. Alexander Nuñez, who was killed in Carmen town while responding to a trouble alarm on Christmas eve, was laid to rest on Friday noon.

Nuñez was buried by members of his family, friends and colleagues in his hometown, Danao City.

Nuñez was killed by Jayson siblings on Christmas eve after he tried to pacify the five men who were fighting along the high way in Carmen town.

He is survived by his wife, PO3 Queen Brigitte Nuñez and two sons, 6 years old and 2 years old.

Nuñez was on his way home to Lapu-Lapu City on Dec. 24 from Catmon to celebrate Christmas with his family when he received a trouble alarm involving five brothers around 4:15 p.m. in Barangay Fuente, Carmen town, Cebu.

He responded to the alarm and tried to pacify Carlito Jayson and his four brothers Kardo, Jaime, Carlo and Camilo when Carlito suddenly fired at him.

Carlito missed prompting Nuñez to return fire, killing the former.

Seeing their brother killed, Kardo shot Nuñez in the head while Jaime, Carlo and Camilo were holding him killing him instantly

Pursuing policemen from Carmen killed Kardo and Camilo and arrested Carlo who was now detained at the police station.

Jaime however remained at large until today.

On December 29, the local government unit of Catmon, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) raised P150,000 as reward money to any one who can give information leading to the arrest of Jaime.

