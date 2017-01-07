People with health concerns are urged not to join activities

THE Health Department in Central Visayas is advising those, who have health problems, not to attend the long processions and Sinulog grand parade, because it may be detrimental to them.

However, Dr. Shelbay Blanco, Health Emergency Management Staff (HEMS) coordinator for the Department of Health (DOH-7), gave this advice especially to the hypertensive and diabetic.

“Make sure you are fit if you go with the crowd. If you really want to attend these activities then bring your medicines with you,” Blanco told Cebu Daily News.

For the hypertensive, they are advised to have a stable blood pressure before going out and attend activities scheduled early morning or evening.

“If they attend the midday or in the afternoon, of course, that will trigger their blood pressure. Avoid heat exhaustion,” he told CDN.

For diabetic, bring candies in case of low blood sugar which is caused by exhaustion.

“You use a lot of energy. Bring any sweets with you,” he said.

For pregnant women, see your obstetrician gynecologist and get clearance if it is safe for you to attend those activities with such big crowd.

“Especially those pregnant women who are now at their last trimester, this helps to prevent unexpected labor,” Blanco added.

The DOH-7, however, will still have to convene for an emergency meeting on Monday to finalize their Sinulog preparations.

But the public is advised to wear comfortable and light clothes during the activities./