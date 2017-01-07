Festive mood at 2017 Sinulog opening salvo



Festival queen contestants, dancing school contingents lead Sinulog kickoff parade

Despite the cloudy skies, the kickoff parade for the Sinulog 2017 proceeded in a festive mood with Sinulog festival queen contestants and 14 Cebu schools in colorful costumes dancing to the Sinulog beat leading the parade from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to the Cebu City Sports Center.

Ricky Ballesteros, Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director, said that the kick off was “so far so good” and he had seen that the public really enjoyed the three-kilometer parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In any event the launching is very important, it sets the mood. I just hope it will continue to be like this. The good weather, people are very discipline,” he added.

The Abellana National School contingent in their violet-colored costumes wowed the crowd with their energetic presentations and different formations like on some instances they would form a flower while they dance the Sinulog and shouting Pit Senyor!

The University of Cebu contingent led the group with their combination of black and white dresses while the University of San Carlos group wore Thailand-themed costumes.

Ballesteros said there were more spectators this year as compared to last year.

“Mas naglisod ta og pagawas sa simbahan ug dugay nakasugod kay daghan kaayo mga taw (We had a difficulty in getting out at the church, and we had a delayed in starting our parade due to influx of spectators),” Ballesteros said.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office chief, said he estimated the crowd to be more or less than 12,000.

Doria, however, did not say how he came up with the estimate.

He, however, said that despite the large crowd, there were no untoward incidents.

Last year, around 10,000 spectators were seen during the launching.

Cebu City Councilor Nendell Hanz Abella, Sinulog Execom chairman, declared the Sinulog festival officially open after an afternoon Mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and a three-kilometer parade that celebrated “faith and heritage.”

Msgr. Roberto Alesna celebrated the Mass.

Alesna during his homily reminded the faithful to remember to thank the Sto. Niño for the blessings that we received.

“When our prayers are answered and we are given the blessings we asked, we usually forget to thank the Señor Sto. Niño. We usually drink and be merry until we forget the one who gave us the blessings,” Alesna said in Cebuano.

He said that even if the public is on a festive mood, devotees should not forget to thank Señor Sto Niño of the blessings.

“Gihagit ang tanan atong bantayan ang matag saulog nato sa fiesta Señor. Ang toyo ug tumong (of the feast of Señor Sto Niño) (I encourage everybody to be aware that the feast is for the Señor Sto. Niño),” he said.

He said he was also touched by the number of people who attended last Thursday’s Walk with Jesus and the first day of the Novena Mass despite the bad weather and fear brought about by the recent bombings in Leyte and Mindanao.