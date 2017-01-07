Sinulog activities to continue, rain or shine

RAIN gear is in order in the coming days as a low pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) yesterday, and could develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours.

“This tropical cyclone will be named ‘Auring’ and might make landfall on Sunday evening or Monday in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur,” said Alfredo Quiblat Jr., chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan.

But rain or shine, activities leading to next weekend’s Sinulog Grand Parade will push through, starting with the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and Sinulog sa Barangay this weekend.

“Rain or shine ta (We will push through, rain or shine) as much as possible. But we will also look at the situation,” said Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Ricky Ballesteros.

He recalled during the Sinulog celebrations in previous years, there were times when there was a heavy downpour, but the programs did not stop.

He admitted though that there was a time when they had to cancel the street dancing and parade of the Sinulog sa Kabataan because of the heavy rains. But still, they were able to perform at the Cebu City Sports Center.

“It will also depend. If the rains become too strong, that’s the time we have to prioritize the safety of our participants,” he said.

Cebu City Councilor Nendell Hanz Abella, chairman of this year’s Sinulog Execom also said only extreme weather conditions will force the Execom to stop certain Sinulog activities.

“For the grand parade on January 15, it will be rain or shine. The other activities will also continue, rain or shine, unless there is a typhoon that will warrant the cancellation. We will convene and meet, if necessary, to address the weather condition,” he told CDN.

Auring

Quiblat said that “Auring” will be categorized as tropical depression or a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of up to 61 kilometers per hour.

He said that if Auring makes landfall in Hinatuan, it is possible for the weather disturbance to weaken and turn remain a LPA. Or it could maintain its strength and cross Bohol and Cebu and possibly exit the PAR on Wednesday.

Cebu will have an improved weather condition starting Tuesday.

“Auring” will be the first tropical cyclone of 2017.

The Philippines has an average of 20 tropical cyclones every year.

SINULOG 2017 SPECIAL FORECAST

Quiblat said there is another LPA about 2,000 kilometers away from the country.

As of now, the probability of it becoming a tropical cyclone is minimal because of the presence of the northeast monsoon or Amihan.

For today, Cebu will experience cloudy skies with sunny periods, with light to moderate rains in the afternoon or evening.

On Sunday (January 8) and Monday (January 9), Cebu will be overcast with light to moderate rains and at times heavy.

On Tuesday (January 10) and Wednesday (January 11), skies will be cloudy with light to moderate rains in Cebu.

For Thursday (January 12), it will be partly cloudy to sunny while from January 13 to 15, we will experience alternating cloudy and sunny periods with light to moderate rains in the afternoon.