A 10TH grader from Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School (RDMNHS) topped the high school division of the Sinulog Scrabble Open 2017 at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City Saturday afternoon.

Mac Nicole Baclayon prevailed over Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s (CIT-U) Bea Datiles and teammate Latiza Quijada, who settled for first and second runners-up, respectively.

University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Chairylle Bucao won the elementary division.