Cebu-based MMA clubs unite for Feb. 8 fight card

MIXED Martial Arts (MMA) fighters from various MMA gyms in Cebu unite as they fight as one team against visiting opponents in the “Cebu Extreme Fight League: No Way Out” on February 18 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Fighters from Mactan Combat Sports and Project X Team will compete under the banner of YawYan ArDigma Cebu’s Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., the promoter of the fight card.

To be featured in the main event will be YawYan ArDigma’s Ruel Rosauro versus Urtych Alarin of Butuan. Mactan Combat Sports’ Arnel Ylanan will face Genil Francisco of Olonggapo and Niño Rio Saoy will square off with Ivan Rodley Victorio, also from Olonggapo, in other featured duels.

“I have longed to make this fight happen where the Cebuano MMA community unites for the love of this sport. We are very excited to showcase the brand new octagon cage that will be used in the fight card,” said Caniga Jr.

A total of 10 pro-amateur bouts will be showcased in the event.