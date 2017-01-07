Remains found in Lapu, Cebu City waters

AN old man’s remains was found by his neighbor floating in the waters off Barangay Punta Engaño at Lapu-Lapu City at past 9 a.m. yesterday.

The 65-year-old identified as Isidro Pagobo, a resident of Sitio Lupa in Barangay Punta Engaño, was found by his neighbor Taping Igot, a fisherman who reported his find to Pagobo’s relatives.

Pagobo’s relatives rushed him to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

Pagobo supposedly told his family that he was heading to sea to swim there, and fishermen saw him doing so.

SPO2 Allan Frederick Pantaleon, homicide investigator, said there was no evidence of foul play on his remains.

An hour earlier, an unidentified person was found floating dead in the waters off Sitio Toril in Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City.

SPO1 Candido Barinque, desk officer of the Hoops Dome police precinct, said a barangay tanod told them about it.

He said they received no report of a missing person.

At 1 p.m. yesterday, another unidentified dead body was found floating in the waters off Pier 3 in Cebu City.