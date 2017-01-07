Seven nabbed, P300K shabu seized in Cebu

SEVEN drug suspects were arrested while P300,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in anti-drug operations last Friday and yesterday in Cebu province.

In Barangay Sangat, San Fernando, a 39-year-old woman identified as Sannie Marie Espinoza and her 29-year-old common-law partner Jed Baclayon were arrested at their home.

Seized from their possession were 30 small sachets of shabu worth P10,000.

In Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, police arrested 47-year-old drug suspect Ronald Lacson and seized from his possession P275,000 worth of shabu.

Also arrested was Lacson’s alleged cohort Jerry Sioco. Police also seized one improvised shot gun, and one loaded .357 revolver.

In Barangay Yati, Liloan town, three drug suspects were arrested and 18 sachets of shabu worth P10,000 were taken from them by police.

The suspects were identified as 38-year-old Rosel Agan, 34-year-old Alberto Andrino Jr. and 42-year-old Wilmer Nabua.

In Minglanilla town, a 33-year-old drug suspect identified as Argie Repollo is in critical condition after being shot by unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Tungkop at 9 p.m. last Friday.

PO2 Nicky Carlo Plarisan of the Minglanilla police precinct said Repollo was on bail prior to the incident. He was rushed by neighbors to the Minglanilla District Hospital then moved to Cebu City.